5 p.m. start Tuesday for Saanich’s 3 public hearings

A rendering of the proposed Mateah development at Glanford and Enterprise Crescent. The project comes to public hearing along with two others on June 21. (Courtesy Mike Geric Construction)

With three public hearings on the agenda for the Tuesday, June 21, meeting in Saanich, those interested in attending in person, online or by calling in are reminded that the proceedings get underway at 5 p.m. at Saanich municipal hall.

Development proposals are on the agenda for 4291 Glanford Rd. and 750-760 Enterprise Cres., on land currently home to The Bird pub and liquor store and two other commercial buildings; 1641-1647 McRae Ave. and 3226 Shelbourne St., the site of single-family homes a block away from Hillside Shopping Centre; and 520 Normandy Rd., along Elk Lake Drive next to the Saanich Commonwealth Place lands.

The public will have opportunities to speak in person, or online to any of the three proposals. Registration to speak must be done by noon June 21, by emailing council@saanich.ca and listing the meeting date, item and your phone number, or by calling 250-475-5501.

