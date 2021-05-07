B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)

B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)

5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund a virtual care platform

B.C. announced the launch of an app Friday (May 7) that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson said people aged 12 to 24 will now have on-the-spot access to counsellors, health practitioners and peer supports.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund Foundry Virtual BC, which took five years to create and builds upon in-person services offered at B.C.’s 11 Foundry centres.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health challenges for children, youth and their caregivers, Malcolmson said.

At a time when in-person services are reduced due, the app and will allow young people to schedule virtual appointments, access same-day supports and join their peers in group sessions.

“We are removing more barriers to create faster and easier access to the help youth need,” she said.

READ ALSO: B.C. and Victoria’s overdose deaths still rising five years after public health emergency declared

“Youth, especially those in rural and remote areas of the province, will be able to seek and services on demand.”

Many have already been helped with the delivery of the platform, said Malcomson, noting 1,100 users already registered on the app.

No referrals are required and services, including sexual health consultations, are free and confidential.

Foundry Virtual BC is available for download through Apple and Google stores.

READ MORE: Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

mental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery
Next story
Feral cat rescue group looking for support

Just Posted

Sooke residents can now report various crimes without going to the station themselves with Sooke RCMP’s online crime reporting tool. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke RCMP online crime reporting ‘underutilized’

Tool introduced last year, but so far has little public uptake

The Greater Victoria School District came under fire last week after their budget survey asked participants to rank Indigenous learners’ success against that of non-Indigenous learners. The question has since been removed. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD61 budget survey question ranks Indigenous learners’ success against others

Question since removed following public backlash

Work is progressing on the new student housing building at the University of Victoria. The building will be home to 398 students when complete in September 2022. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
VIDEO: Mass timber installation begins at UVic student housing project

Green technology plays key role in building that will be home to 398 University of Victoria students

The Sooke Animal Food and Rescue Society (SAFARS) helps make a difference to more than 50 feral cats in the region. (Contributed - SAFARS)
Feral cat rescue group looking for support

SAFARS helps make a difference to abandoned cats in the region

A family of ducks that lives near Saanich Municipal Hall recently welcomed 11 ducklings and took them for a swim in the koi pond outside the offices. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Pair of ducks make Saanich Municipal Hall a nursery for 11 hatchlings

Family of ducks spent time in koi pond before heading down to Swan Lake

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

A Tofino waterfront condo was listed for $1.4 million. It sold for $2.4 million. (RE/MAX Mid-Island photo)
Tofino waterfront condo sells for $1 million over the asking price

“This is an anomaly.”

Jasmine Francoeur from Comox is an aviation technician for the Snowbirds air demonstration team. Photo by Canadian Forces/submitted
Island woman’s career comes full circle as she flies home with the Snowbirds

Jasmine Francoeur: “To fly out here, fly into my hometown, it’s very special and I feel very lucky”

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund a virtual care platform

Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)
Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Most Read