After the gold watch in this picture went missing, West Shore RCMP hopes the public can help find and return it to its owner of 50 years. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

50-year-old wedding gift watch lost in Langford

West Shore RCMP hopes public can help find lost treasure

West Shore RCMP is hoping the public can help find a lost watch that has 50 years of sentimental value.

The gold watch was given to a person, who reported it missing on March 28, as a wedding gift 50 years ago. The watch was lost sometime between March 7 and 28 at Westshore Town Centre in Langford.

The brand of the watch is unknown but possibly starts with the letter ‘s,’ police said.

Anyone with information on the watch is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

