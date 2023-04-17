Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to be completed by spring 2025. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)

Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to be completed by spring 2025. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)

$54.5-million contract awarded, construction to start on Keating overpass

Other improvements also coming to Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich

Construction of the Keating overpass will start soon on the Pat Bay Highway.

The $54.5-million contract for the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project has been awarded to FlatIron Constructors Canada Ltd.

Construction of the overpass is expected to begin in the coming weeks and is anticipated to be completed in spring 2025.

“This overpass will provide a critical connection between Highway 17 and Keating Cross Road, improving safety and accessibility for commuters, travellers and businesses in this growing region,” said B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, in a statement. “The new overpass will eliminate the need for a dangerous turn across oncoming highway traffic, support future bus rapid transit and promote economic growth in and around the Keating business district, one of the region’s most important and fastest-growing job centres.”

The project will see the northbound turn lane onto Keating Cross Road replaced with a flyover overpass from Highway 17. Other work will also include installing a new sidewalk on Keating Cross Road, widening Keating Cross Road and the highway, realigning the southbound on-ramp, and closing the Highway 17 access at East Saanich and Martindale roads.

“We look forward to the start of construction and to working with the province on ensuring minimal disruption to the residents of the Peninsula while this important project is underway,” said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor in the same statement. “The district and council also appreciate efforts to keep the municipal portion to the agreed-upon amount of $2.5 million, and we will eagerly anticipate the safety improvements this will bring to the Keating area and all of Central Saanich.”

The project is budgeted to cost $76.8 million with $57.6 million coming from the province, $16.7 million from the federal government and $2.5 million from the District of Central Saanich.

READ MORE: Budget for Central Saanich flyover goes off ramp by 73%

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
HMCS Esquimalt honoured as final Royal Canadian Navy ship lost in WWII
Next story
Lower Mainland gang members charged in murder of B.C. volunteer firefighter

Just Posted

Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to be completed by spring 2025. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)
$54.5-million contract awarded, construction to start on Keating overpass

In this photo posted to the Washington state Department of Ecology website and taken by the U.S. Coast Guard, people watch as emergency crews respond to the Walla Walla passenger ferry, which ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lt. Cmdr. Brian Dykens/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Beached ferry reminder of Washington’s aging fleet as state struggles to replace boats

The Bay Centre made significant cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions and overall energy use between 2011 and 2019. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Network of major Greater Victoria buildings charting the path to zero emissions

CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson speaks at the 2023 HMCS Esquimalt memorial service on Sunday (April 16) at Esquimalt’s Memorial Park. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
HMCS Esquimalt honoured as final Royal Canadian Navy ship lost in WWII