A 62-year-old Comox Valley man drowned in Comox Lake Saturday, June 26. Photo by Terry Farrell

62-year-old man dies at Comox Lake Saturday

A 62-year-old man died at Comox Lake on Saturday, June 26.

“I can confirm that on June 26, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of a possible drowning at Comox Lake after a man was seen below the surface of the water,” said RCMP Const. Monika Terragni in an email statement issued Tuesday afternoon (June 29). “Witnesses pulled the man from the water and immediately began CPR. Emergency Health Services paramedics and firefighters from the Cumberland Fire Department arrived and continued the life-saving efforts; however, the man could not be resuscitated.”

The Cumberland Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

BC Coroners Service communications manager Ryan Panton could not divulge any more information surrounding the death.

“All that I can say is that at this point our investigation is still open, and cause of death will be established at the conclusion of the coroner’s investigation,” said Panton. “We don’t speculate on cause of death.”

Panton said the investigation could take several weeks to conclude.

“Individual investigations are impacted by a number of different internal and external factors; typically, it is not unusual for it to take several weeks or even a few months.”

ALSO: Man finds men who rescued him from drowning in B.C river

