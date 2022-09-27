9 vie for 6 council seats in Oak Bay

Gregor Craigie interviews Mayor Kevin Murdoch, who runs unopposed for the mayoral seat this election, ahead of an all-candidates meeting focused on reconciliation. (Rick Marshall photo)

One all-candidates meetings remains for residents to hear from those running for seats on council in Oak Bay.

With Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch unopposed in the 2022 municipal election, nine face off for a seat at the table. While 10 originally filed papers required to seek election, one person has since withdrawn.

Individuals on the ballot are Andrew Appleton, Hazel Braithwaite, Raymon Farmere, Cairine Green, Roxanne Helme, Esther Paterson, Carrie Smart, Lesley Watson and Eric Wood Zhelka.

The North Oak Bay Community Association (NOBCA) hosted an all-candidates meeting at the Emmanuel Baptist Church on Sept. 28. The Community Association of Oak Bay hosts its all-candidates meeting Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Oak Bay United Church.

Find a recording of an earlier meeting hosted by ReconciliACTION Oak Bay (a collaboration of community organizations committed to advancing reconciliation) online at facebook.com/reconciliactionoakbay. The meeting focused on reconciliation and includes an opening by Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin, who is the minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation.

In 2018, the estimated eligible voter turnout for Oak Bay was 53.6 per cent, with 7,232 votes cast – well above the B.C. average of 35.6 per cent.

For 2022, an estimated 13,978 people in Oak Bay are eligible to vote by mail, at advance polls or on general election day. Advanced polls are Oct. 5 and 12 at municipal hall, 2167 Oak Bay Ave. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polls are also open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on general election day, Oct. 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Rd., and Monterey Middle School, 851 Monterey Ave.

Those with questions can contact the local election officials at 250-598-3311 or elections@oakbay.ca.

