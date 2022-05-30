97-unit affordable housing facility to replace damaged Michigan Square in Victoria

Attorney General David Eby on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) David Screech, View Royal mayor and Capital Region Housing Corporation vice-chair, on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) The James Bay redevelopment site of the Michigan Square affordable housing project. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The province and City of Victoria will soon be breaking ground on a 97-unit modular housing facilitiy for low-to-moderate income adults and families.

Michigan Square, located at 330-334 Michigan Street, was a 62-unit housing development owned by the Capital Regional Housing Corporation since 1985.

Redevelopment will include replacing the three buildings fronting Michigan Street with two four-storey apartment buildings to provide 97 new affordable rental units.

Attorney General David Eby, who is also responsible for housing, told reporters Monday (May 30) that the building comes as more units are needed “more than ever” in the Capital, announcing he expedited the approval of the facility.

“The buildings that were on this site were damaged by water and uninhabitable and needed to be replaced,” he said.

More to come.

