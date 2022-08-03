$98-million collaborative post-secondary campus coming to Langford

Royal Roads University has purchased 798 Goldstream Ave. in Langford, which was home to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new collaborative post-secondary campus is coming to Langford.

Premier John Horgan was in Langford to make the announcement at 798 Goldstream Ave.

The property at the corner of Goldstream Avenue and Peatt Road was occupied by the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church but was bought by Royal Roads University in March.

It was rezoned as a community town centre in 2018, allowing for mixed-use development.

The campus is a partnership between RRU, the University of Victoria, Camosun College and the Justice Institute of British Columbia. It will also include space for programming for the Sooke School District.

The $98-million project is being funded by the provincial government ($77.8 million for the construction of the building) and RRU ($18.5 million for the land purchase plus an additional $500,000 for capital costs). Additional capital contributions include $1 million from UVic and $200,000 from Camosun College.

In a previous interview with Black Press Media, Langford Mayor Stew Young said if a campus were to be built, there’d be numerous benefits, including reducing traffic and increasing the number of Langford students going to post-secondary. Currently, there’s a trend that sees fewer Langford high school graduates attend a post-secondary institution than the provincial average.

“We don’t have enough of our students going on to post-secondary education. If a university was in our city, you’d have more people going,” Young said. “It’s such a huge benefit to our community in many ways.”

More to come.

