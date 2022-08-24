Electric clocks in the northwest have been running faster. (Contributed photo)

A BC Hydro power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster

BC Hydro was using Rio Tinto power

It happens every time BC Hydro takes its northwestern customers off of its provincial grid so it can do maintenance or make repairs.

The provincial crown corporation then shifts to power produced by Rio Tinto’s Kemano generators which provide the juice to run the company’s Kitimat aluminum smelter.

But because Rio Tinto’s power has a faster hertz, or cycle rate, than does BC Hydro’s power, clocks using electricity also run faster.

BC Hydro calculations place its own power at 60 hertz and Rio Tinto’s at 60.3 hertz, fast enough to add 12 seconds an hour to a clock being run on electricity, a factor called “time error”, said David Mosure from BC Hydro.

“In other words if the system is running fast for 10 hours, clock time will be 120 seconds faster than real time,” he said.

In this most recent power switch of two weeks ago, electric clock users found them running approximately 15 minutes faster.

The switch affected BC Hydro’s northwestern customers as far east as Burns Lake with the crown corporation using Rio Tinto power as well as power from other independent power producers.

When BC Hydro isolates a region for maintenance or repairs, it’s then called an electrical island.

Power was back to normal over the weekend of Aug. 20-Aug. 21.

Clock applications in computers, smartphones or other devices tied into the internet are not affected as they take their times from the internet through satellite-based calculations.

BCHydro

Previous story
Driver flees barefoot after crashing and tipping vehicle in Nanaimo’s south end
Next story
CFB Esquimalt uses drones to help look for escaped Vancouver zoo wolves

Just Posted

One of the missing wolves, a cub called Tempest, was eventually located and is back with the pack. (Courtesy GVZoo)
CFB Esquimalt uses drones to help look for escaped Vancouver zoo wolves

Signs pinned up by Moms Stop the Harm members outside Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel, where Canada’s premiers were meeting on July 12. An increase in toxic drug poisonings prompted Island Health to extend an overdose advisory for Greater Victoria on Aug. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose advisory extended in Greater Victoria

A fuel-absorbing boom in an ecologically sensitive area near Washington state’s San Juan Island on Aug. 17. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Twitter)
Crane arriving later this week to pull fuel-leaking boat from waters near Greater Victoria

CFB Esquimalt environment officers found a mother and a newly born seal pup on the shores of Esquimalt Harbour on July 21. (Courtesy of CFB Esquimalt)
Seal pup born on shores of CFB Esquimalt, base touting remediation project

Pop-up banner image