‘A bill that’s gone unpaid’: 5 B.C. First Nations receive cash, land settlements from province, feds

Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, during an announcement in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The federal minister was part of an announcement in Vancouver April 15, 2023 announcing “long past due” cash and land settlement claims for five B.C. First Nations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Five B.C. First Nations will be receiving a “long past due” cash and land settlements from the federal and provincial governments respectively.

Announced Saturday (April 15), five of the Treaty 8 Nations – Saulteau, Halfway River, Doig River, Blueberry River and West Moberly – are receiving $800 million from the Canadian government, as well as more than 109,000 acres of land from the B.C. government.

The announcement included B.C. Premier David Eby, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, along with Treaty 8 First Nations Chiefs: Justin Napoleon from Saulteau, Judy Desjarlais from Blueberry River, Darlene Hunter from Halfway River and Coun. Dean Dokkie and former chief George Desjarlais from West Moberly.

Miller said the cash settlement is a “bill that’s gone unpaid” by the federal government.

He added that for more than 100 years the government failed the First Nations in Treat 8 by “not upholding its obligations as a treaty holder.”

“You’ve been pushing for this resolution for your claims for far too long,” Miller told the attendees during the announcement in Vancouver.

The province wasn’t responsible for a cash settlement, but instead land. Rankin said that the amount of land being given to the first nations is a little more than the cities of Vancouver and Surrey combined.

“This is about righting an injustice,” noted Rankin.

In January, four of Treaty 8 First Nations – Fort Nelson, Saulteau, Halfway River and Doig River First Nations – reached an land-management consensus with the province.

Details of the consensus document include a restoration fund that sees the province contribute more than $600 million over ten years toward restoration. That figures includes the $200 million restoration fund announced as part of the agreement with Blueberry River First Nation.

READ MORE: 4 B.C. First Nations reach land-management consensus with province

That same month, the province and Blueberry River First Nation announced they had reached a land management agreement following a 2021 B.C. Supreme Court decision. It had found B.C. had infringed upon the nation’s Treaty 8 rights because of the cumulative impacts of industrial development over decades.

That ruling also inspired the so-called consensus document.

Litigation had started in 2015 and the provincial government decided against appealing the decision, which prohibited the provincial government from green-lighting further projects. It also directed the parties to negotiate a collaborative approach to land management and natural resource development that protects the treaty rights of the First Nation.

READ MORE: B.C. government, Blueberry River First Nation reach land management agreement

Treaty 8 was first completed in 1899 and included eight First Nations: Blueberry River, Doig River, Fort Nelson, Halfway River, McLeod Lake, Prophet River, Saulteay and West Moberly.

– With files from Wolf Depner

First NationsProvincial Government