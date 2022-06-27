Abbotsford hog farm protesters trial begins

(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media prior to making their first appearance at the Abbotsford courthouse. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The four-week trial for three animal rights activists facing a total of 14 charges related to the Excelsior Hog Farm opened in Abbotsford today (June 27). The trio along with lawyer Joe Killoran held a brief conference prior to the court appearance.

Around 50 supporters of Roy Sasano, Nick Schafer and Amy Soranno, many holding signs, lined up outside the courtroom shortly after 8 a.m.

The trio face a number of break-and-enter and mischief charges from action at the farm from February, March and April 2019. The farm was also the site of a protest on April 28, 2019.

Press conference and gathering outside of the #Abbotsford courtroom related to day one of the @theexcelsior4 trial. Trial starts at 10 am pic.twitter.com/MOXlPeGjxy — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) June 27, 2022

Soranno stated her disappointment that they are facing jail time, while the farmers they claim abused animals face zero repercussions. She said there is systemic bias against animals and activists and she hopes the transparency in this case will shed light on what she said occurred at the Abbotsford farm.

She added that she believes the BC SPCA and the Abbotsford Police Department did not properly investigate the situation at the farm. That statement was backed up by Killoran.

“I don’t think they handled it very well,” he said, about the APD. “I think they lost some evidence and there will be some examination in trial showing that other mistakes were made. I don’t think it was an exemplary job by the Abbotsford Police.”

He added that he believes the trial will show the sloppy police work by the APD.

The trial runs for four weeks at the Abbotsford courthouse.

(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno, lawyer Joe Killoran and Nick Schafer speak to the media prior to making their first appearance at the Abbotsford courthouse. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Supporters of the defendants gathered outside the Abbotsford courtroom on Monday (June 27). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)