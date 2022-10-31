Administrative destruction planned at Rocky Point range in Metchosin

The Department of National Defence is conducting administrative destruction at Rocky Point on Nov. 2. (Google Maps)

The Royal Canadian Navy is warning Metchosin residents there may be increased noise this week at the Rocky Point Destruction Range in Metchosin.

The Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific) will be doing “administrative destruction” at the range on Nov. 2 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The public is reminded that no unauthorized person may enter this area and trespassing is prohibited. In the unlikely event stray ammunition or explosive objects are encountered do not pick up or retain objects as souvenirs, and notify local police immediately to make arrangements for disposal,” the statement read.

