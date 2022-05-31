UPDATE: Admirals Road reopens after commercial vehicle, truck crash

No injuries reported in vehicle incident Tuesday morning

Crash hampers traffic on Admirals Road on Tuesday (May 31). (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A busy Saanich road closed for the Tuesday morning commute reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Saanich police were called May 31 at 7:30 a.m. for a crash between a commercial vehicle and a pickup in the 2900-block of Admirals Road.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but police resorted to alternating traffic in the area as they awaited tow vehicles.

Bus routes in the area were also impacted.

