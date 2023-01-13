Agrius Restaurant is closing down. (Facebook/Agrius)

Agrius Restaurant is closing down. (Facebook/Agrius)

‘Adored’: Victoria restaurant named as one of Canada’s most romantic now closing forever

Agrius management say inflation has taken a toll

A Victoria restaurant that made a prestigious list in 2022 and known for sustainable menu items has announced it is closing forever.

Agrius Restaurant announced “with a heavy heart” that its last service will be this Sunday, Jan. 15. This comes after being named in February 2022 to OpenTables top-100 most romantic restaurants in Canada.

The blame was placed on inflation.

“This has been a very difficult and heartbreaking decision,” management announced on the restaurant’s Instagram account. “We have been so lucky to work with some of the greatest people from this city and beyond, who have consistently showed up and produced such great food and service. We have worked very, very hard to try to create more sustainable model for local food: from farmers and producers to the staff working in front and back of house, but in the current climate, this has proven to be incredibly difficult.

“With the impact of inflation and the increasing difficulties inherently involved with running a restaurant, we have got to a point where it is no longer financially viable and we are not able to operate any longer. We will be continuing with our ethos by focusing our efforts on our bakery, cafe and brunch services.”

Many customers posted heartfelt reactions to the announcement.

“I visited Victoria for my birthday a month before the first covid shutdown and came upon this restaurant – the food was perfect, delicious, fairly-priced and exactly what I look for,” wrote one customer. “I just adored this place and kept hoping to be able to come back.”

The Instagram post hinted that Agrius could make a comeback one day.

“ In the future, if the social and economic environment seem like they would support a restaurant focused on serving food from local farms and creating a positive environment around food service we still feel a deep love and desire to see this. We hope that you will continue to support the other incredible local restaurants we have been lucky to share this city with.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

restaurant

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Islandlink announces new Nanaimo-Tofino bus service this winter
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Grannies’ serenade Victoria mayor to take action on gentrification downtown

Just Posted

Brett Sinden
Sooke RCMP seek new commander

Langford might be in legal gray area after tree protection bylaw approved quickly

Leslie Robinson and her gang of “grannies” sang their concerns about gentrification on Pandora Avenue to Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto to get their point across. (Ella Matte photo)
VIDEO: ‘Grannies’ serenade Victoria mayor to take action on gentrification downtown

Yellow Cab of Victoria is no longer accepting Taxi Saver coupons. (Black Press Media Staff) Yellow Cab of Victoria is no longer accepting Taxi Saver coupons. (Black Press Media Staff)
‘A lifeline for people with disabilities’: Victoria woman disappointed after taxi company stops accepting vouchers