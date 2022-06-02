The public is being warned about an aggressive black bear that was in Mount Wells Regional Park on June 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Aggressive black bear charges toward hiker at Langford area park

Incident happened in the parking lot around 3 p.m. on June 1

The public is being warned after a concerning interaction between a hiker and a black bear at Mount Wells Regional Park on Wednesday.

The “aggressive” bear charged at a hiker who was exiting their vehicle in the main parking lot around 3 p.m., West Shore RCMP said Wednesday evening.

Conservation officers were notified and the police attended the scene. The RCMP has not released any further details about the incident.

