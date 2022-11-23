Andrew John Early Perry’s sentencing hearing was held on Oct. 19 at the Western Communities Court in Colwood. (Black Press Media file)

Andrew John Early Perry’s sentencing hearing was held on Oct. 19 at the Western Communities Court in Colwood. (Black Press Media file)

Air force veteran jailed for owning ‘extreme and horrific’ child pornography

Andrew John Early Perry was sentenced in a Colwood courtroom to 18 months in jail

Warning: This story contains disturbing content.

A retired Air Force veteran has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for owning “extreme and horrific” child pornography.

Andrew John Early Perry was also sentenced to two years probation and given a number of conditions, including a ban from social media, owning weapons and going to public parks, schools or community centres where youth under the age of 16 may be present, in Western Communities Provincial Court in Colwood on Oct. 19. Perry also has to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registry Act for 20 years and take any counselling recommended by his probation officer.

In the reading of her judgment, Judge Lisa Mrozinski said while this was Perry’s first criminal offence, there were no mitigating factors from Perry’s past. The Crown had initially called for a 30-month sentence, but the Mrozinski said that would be “far too high.” She did note that Perry was “highly morally culpable” and that denunciation and deterrence must be put first when giving out sentences for cases involving sexual violence against children.

After police seized Perry’s computer and iPhone, they found 1,507 images of child pornography on both devices, including collages, and stills taken from videos and videos themselves.

“The content of these materials ranged from the odd shot of a covered breast, for example, through to the extreme and horrific imagery of young and some very young children, including at least in one instance a baby,” said Mrozinski during sentencing.

For the park bans, Perry can seek written permission from his probation officer to go to public parks, schools or community centres, but must carry it with him at all times. Perry is also prohibited from taking a job or volunteer position involving working with or supervising any child under the age of 16 years or getting into a relationship with someone who has kids under that age unless he informs the probation officer, who then lets the partner know about his criminal record.

Perry served 20 years in the Air Force, often serving as a cook on ships.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses appeal of Oak Bay father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtcrimeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 suspects in Lower Mainland dealership robbery remain unidentified and at large
Next story
Search for armed suspects closes Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Just Posted

David Screech said he has been forced to seriously consider moving Greggs Furniture and Upholstery somewhere else in Greater Victoria due to an increasing number of concerning incidents at its current Government Street location. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Home since ‘55, Greggs Furniture and Upholstery pondering move out of Victoria

Andrew John Early Perry’s sentencing hearing was held on Oct. 19 at the Western Communities Court in Colwood. (Black Press Media file)
Air force veteran jailed for owning ‘extreme and horrific’ child pornography

Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)
Court dismisses appeal of Oak Bay father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

A woman watches on at a viewing party held at Wicket Hall for the men’s World Cup match between Canada and Belgium on Nov. 23. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria fans watch Canada lose first men’s World Cup match in decades

Pop-up banner image