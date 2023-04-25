Airsoft gun spurs police response on popular Saanich beach

The airsoft rifle seized by Saanich police from two men at Balmacarra Park on Monday (April 24) night. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

An airsoft rifle spotted at a popular Saanich park caused some alarm for police and nearby residents Monday (April 24) night.

At around 7 p.m., witnesses reported that two men had been walking along the pathway at Balmacarra Park and then down to the beach holding what appeared to be a long gun.

Police said officers attended the area and observed two men matching the description entering a vehicle. Officers then managed to conduct a successful traffic stop.

Found in the vehicle’s trunk was a black long gun, which police soon after determined to be an airsoft rifle.

According to police, the men had explained that they were target shooting on the beach and immediately apologized for prompting a police response, as well as creating concern amongst the community.

“Please remember that police treat all firearms as if they are a real threat until deemed otherwise, and that calls like this put the public and police at significant risk,” said Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.

“There are currently no indoor or outdoor spaces in Saanich where the public can discharge any firearm or crossbow, which include pellet or BB guns, except in very specific situations,” he added.

The district’s Firearm and Bow Discharge bylaw prohibits the discharge of any bow or firearm – defined in the bylaw as any rifle, pistol, or shotgun, and includes an air gun, air rifle, air pistol includes air guns, air rifles, air pistols and spring guns, but does not include a starting pistol that is incapable of firing a projectile and is used for the discharge of blank ammunition in connection with an athletic sporting event – within the municipality’s boundaries, except in specific circumstances.

Saanich police seized the airsoft gun and released both men without charges.

