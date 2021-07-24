(Black Press Media stock photo)

Alberta bike gangs battle in Cranbrook

RCMP separate two brawling gangs; several bikers went to hospital with apparent stab wounds; one group escorted out of town

A brawl between two rival motorcycle groups in Cranbrook sent several members to hospital, Friday evening, July 23.

Cranbrook RCMP are reporting that police were called to a local gas station on Cranbrook Street North for a report of multiple people fighting. Front line officers flooded the area and were able to separate the two groups, determined to be rival motorcycle gangs from Alberta.

Shortly after, officers were called to the local hospital, where a total of five individuals were in attendance with apparent stab wounds. The hospital was temporarily placed under lock down while injured parties were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers stationed in the parking lot were able to prevent further violence between members of both gangs who had attended the hospital, but were refused entry.

All injured individuals were released after receiving treatment and one group was escorted out of town by the Cranbrook RCMP.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is being led by the Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Section, with support from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. There is no indication that this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was able to capture the altercation on video is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Report outlines barriers, recommendations to ending homelessness in Greater Victoria
Next story
UPDATE: Downtown Victoria stabbing victim taken to hospital, suspect arrested

Just Posted

A stabbing in downtown Victoria sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
UPDATE: Downtown Victoria stabbing victim taken to hospital, suspect arrested

Master carver and lifelong artist, Temosen (Charles) Elliot is busy with many large-scale projects at his workshop on West Saanich Road. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria master carver says Indigenous art a way to restore culture

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Hot shellfish: cooked in overlapping heat and low tides

Terminus at District 56 on Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue in Langford is in its final stages of construction. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Terminus building nears completion, first tenants are lining up