Alberta man wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Victoria

Victoria police arrested an Alberta man wanted on multiple warrants, after a patrol officer initiated an impaired driving investigation New Year’s day.

Just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, a patrol officer at Clover Point on Dallas Road noticed a car parked with an occupant who appeared to be smoking marijuana inside.

The officer approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver before calling in the licence plate to confirm it was insured. Dispatch told the officer that the car had been reported stolen to Edmonton police.

Police say the man had a concealed replica handgun and fought with the officer when he went to take the man into custody. More officers, including an officer with the Integrated Canine Service, arrived on scene shortly after to help in getting the man – who was eventually subdued after one officer deployed a conducted energy weapon – into handcuffs.

Upon identifying the man, it was revealed he had outstanding warrants for charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and failure to appear. Sexual interference is defined in Canada’s criminal code as “every person who, for a sexual purpose, touches directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16 years.”

The man had also been barred from possessing imitation firearms or other weapons under court-ordered conditions at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to hospital, which Victoria police say is standard policy when a conducted energy weapon is used, and treated for an injury to one of his fingers.

Once medically cleared, the man was transported to VicPD cells where he was held for morning court. Charges of possession of stolen property, breaching a release order, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose have been recommended on top of his outstanding warrants.

