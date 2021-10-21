Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Report finds campaigns have not been unlawful and dishonest

Alberta’s public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says the groups behind those campaigns were within their free speech rights.

Allan also says the campaigns have not been unlawful or dishonest.

But Allan recommends a series of reforms to improve transparency in the charitable sector, as well as an industry-led campaign to rebrand Canadian energy.

The report finds that billions of dollars have flowed into Canadian environmental charities, but only a relatively small amount has been used for anti-oilsands campaigns.

It finds that, at most, foreign sources spent $3.5 million a year on such efforts.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
Beloved dog dies on flight from China; B.C. woman demands action from airline

Just Posted

Wilson Louie, chief technologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital, stands by the hospital’s 20-year-old chemistry line. The Victoria Hospitals Foundation will be fundraising to replace the aging sample-processing machine. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
200 pieces of medical equipment needed for Greater Victoria’s 3 hospitals

Oceans director Hen van Dalen talks about the proof of their technology upon the return of Ocean Cleanup’s vessels to Ogden Point Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Ocean Cleanup makes first dent in eradicating Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Indigenous community members are invited to participate in beading daisies in remembrance of children lost to residential schools. (Photo courtesy of Brenda Weatherston)
Beaded daisies and art mural in Saanich will pay tribute to lost lives of Indigenous children

Advocates are worried about how new development in the western communities could impact Aquifer 606. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore water source could be drained, polluted without proper monitoring, advocates warn