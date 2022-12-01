Saanich Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the incident. (Black Press Media file photo)

Alcohol believed to be a factor in early morning crash in Saanich

Saanich police are investigating the incident, which sent one person to hospital

The Saanich Police Department investigating a potential drunk driving incident after a car veered off-road and struck a large tree in the 4500-block of Cedar Hill Road.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 1) morning, and officers found the vehicle on its side in the forested area of PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park), according to a news release.

The driver was the only person in the car and was treated by BCEHS paramedics and later transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

“While the driver was fortunate to walk away with non-serious injuries, this type of collision was completely preventable,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said. “Impaired driving can have tragic consequences. This collision comes on the heels of the start-up of our enhanced road checks that start tomorrow.”

Saanich Police are also starting their Winter Counter Attack campaign this weekend.

