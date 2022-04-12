A firefighter on a ladder truck directs water on a four-alarm fire burning at a single room occupancy (SRO) hotel, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Vancouver’s fire chief says some people remained unaccounted for as crews fought a fire inside a four-storey residential building in the city’s Gastown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A firefighter on a ladder truck directs water on a four-alarm fire burning at a single room occupancy (SRO) hotel, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Vancouver’s fire chief says some people remained unaccounted for as crews fought a fire inside a four-storey residential building in the city’s Gastown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

All residents of burned SRO hotel in Vancouver have been accounted for, officials say

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said the investigation is still in its “infant stages”

Every resident of the single-room occupancy hotel that caught fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood on Monday (April 11) is believed to be accounted for, officials say.

Officials gave an update just after noon on Tuesday. Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the building has suffered significant damage and will likely need to be demolished.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said approximately 60 firefighters responded to the scene. The first crews to arrive were focused on people needing immediate rescue and medical attention. Fry said there was no update on the cause of the fire as the investigation is in its “infant stages”, though they believe the fire started on the second residential floor and spread from there.

Fry said the investigation will look into claims from residents that smoke alarms were not properly functioning and fire extinguishers were not full. The Winters Hotel did have a full fire inspection in September and was determined to have adequate protections.

The fire broke out at the Winters Hotel at around 11 a.m. Numerous people had to be pulled from the fire. Five people were taken to hospital, three of them considered stable and two in serious condition. Numerous other people were treated at the scene, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

One occupant had jumped from the building to escape the blaze.

Seventy-one residents were displaced from the Winters Hotel and another 73 residents were displaced from the nearby Gastown Hotel as it is not safe to occupy the building at this time. BC Housing is working with the property owner Atira Properties to find interim housing for the displaced residents.

The area around the building has been significantly damaged by smoke from the fire. Abbott Street remains closed as crews continue to assess the situation.

