Google Maps (and Apple) calculate that drivers save two to three minutes taking Alouette Drive instead of Jacklin Road or the Veterans Memorial Parkway, both designed to handle the traffic. MapQuest still recommends the larger roads. (Google Maps screenshot)

Google Maps (and Apple) calculate that drivers save two to three minutes taking Alouette Drive instead of Jacklin Road or the Veterans Memorial Parkway, both designed to handle the traffic. MapQuest still recommends the larger roads. (Google Maps screenshot)

Alouette Drive residents in Langford fed up with commercial traffic, speeding

Traffic worse in Westhills neighbourhood since Google Maps began showing route as fastest

Westhills residents in Langford are beyond irritated that what was designed as a quiet residential street has become a thoroughfare for commuters from Sooke and Happy Valley trying to skirt heavy traffic on Sooke Road.

Even Google map suggests taking Alouette Drive, a 30 km/h road with no centre line, instead of Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jacklin Road or the West Shore Parkway, all of which are designed as major traffic routes. Things are even worse since West Shore Parkway partially closed, but locals say this is not a temporary problem, it’s a fixable design problem.

“We’re not asking for the street to be paved in gold. We’re asking for something very reasonable,” Pierre-Luc Levesque said. He lives on Alouette Drive with his wife and two kids, age five and seven. He doesn’t let them play in the front yard or ride their bikes at home. Even gardening is dangerous, Levesque added.

“When I or other residents are tending our garden beds, it’s insane. So many times I almost got hit. I’m wearing a high-vis vest and I feel the bumper on my bum,” he said.

Doorbell cameras have recorded semi trucks driving through at night, and wide trucks knocking over items on driveways as they try to pass in opposite directions on the narrow street.

Ian Preston replaced his driftwood garden with an orange traffic cone because it kept getting driven over. He collected a hub cap that rolled off a car and hit his front door, after the car swerved onto the hard curb in front of the utility box. That curb catches many drivers unaware, he said.

Repeated inquiries to the City of Langford have yielded brush offs, he and other neighbours said. They’ve been asking for stop signs, speed bumps – something – for a decade.

But on Tuesday (June 8) the city’s transportation and public works committee will hear a staff recommendation for two solutions: white picket delineators in the middle of the road before and after intersections, and a new three-way stop at Alouette and Sikorsky Road.

One new stop sign isn’t enough, and the rubber-mounted delineators are a joke, Lara Forbes said. “Trucks will just drive over them, the road is too narrow.”

She wants stop signs and crosswalks at every intersection. She went so far as to get a quote for stop signs: $10,000 for 10 of them, plus labour. She suggests using traffic ticket revenue to pay for it – one week of enforcement would be more than enough, she said.

READ MORE: Speeding, dangerous driving a concern for some Westhills residents

Forbes has lived in the subdivision since 2009, and says development all around has increased pressure on traffic. Planned development including a school at Constellation Avenue and West Shore Parkway will add even more cars, since the only way to get onto West Shore Parkway is down on traffic-laden Sooke Road. Again, Alouette will be the alternative, she predicted.

She cautioned that with all the evidence she and others have submitted over the years, Langford could be held liable if an accident happened.

“Are we just sitting around waiting until someone’s kid gets killed?”

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordTrafficWest Shore

 

Neighbours have complained for years about commuter traffic that routes through unlined residential street Alouette Drive. City of Langford staff are recommending two solutions to city council to alleviate the problem. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Neighbours have complained for years about commuter traffic that routes through unlined residential street Alouette Drive. City of Langford staff are recommending two solutions to city council to alleviate the problem. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Previous story
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP
Next story
Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Just Posted

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Memorial takes place in Victoria harbour and on B.C. legislature lawn

Burnaby RCMP arrested a man last week who was under investigation in Hamilton for sexual assault allegations. The man was charged Tuesday and has links to Victoria. (Courtesy Burnaby RCMP)
Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

Restaurant and bar worker charged with six counts in Hamilton

The Royal Oak Drive overpass looking southbound towards Victoria on Highway 17. (B.C. Highway traffic camera)
Single-vehicle crash causes delays on the Pat Bay Highway in Royal Oak

Southbound traffic down to one lane while crews remove vehicle from ditch

The Pat Bay Highway will see partial night closures while crews conduct geotechnical surveying for the Keating Cross Road flyover project. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file photo)
Overnight closures coming to Pat Bay Highway

Crews conducting geotechnical work for Keating Cross Road flyover project

Neighbours have complained for years about commuter traffic that routes through unlined residential street Alouette Drive. City of Langford staff are recommending two solutions to city council to alleviate the problem. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Alouette Drive residents in Langford fed up with commercial traffic, speeding

Traffic worse in Westhills neighbourhood since Google Maps began showing route as fastest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

The snow pack levels for the province were slightly above normal, according to the June 1 measurements. (Contributed)
British Columbia’s June snow measurements slightly above normal

BC River Forecast Centre has compiled data from around the province

Most Read