The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen was underway when the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues, BC Ferries said in a tweet. It is holding off Georgina Point.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor.

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted crews are still trying to dislodge the anchor. He said passengers are experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tries to resolve the situation.

Delays for later sailings are expected.

More to come…

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation
Next story
Fraser Valley man ordered to stop smoking cannabis from his strata property patio

Just Posted

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
UPDATE: University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

The Malahat will have single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Dec. 5 and continuing until Dec. 7. (File courtesy BC Transportation)
Overnight Malahat delays expected Monday through Wednesday

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Snow will impact buses, BC Transit warns Greater Victoria riders