Annual Victoria EV count set for Wednesday morning commute

Victoria Electric Vehicle Association looks to measure the growth of EV usage

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association is conducting its annual EV count during Wednesday’s morning commute April 13. (Courtesy of Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions)

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association is gearing up for its second annual Spring Electric Vehicle Count on Wednesday (April 13).

Drawing inspiration from the City of Victoria’s traditional spring flower and bird counts, the organization plans to tally how many EVs are on the roads during the morning commute.

Last year 1,023 EVs were counted on access roads coming into the city between 6:30 and 9 a.m., despite many residents working from home. That number represented 15 per cent of registered EVs in the Capital Region, the club stated.

While the organization said the annual count is a non-scientific, feel-good event, it provides useful information as the world aims to transition to a zero-emission future, in addition to raising awareness on how EVs are growing in popularity.

