Another three flight exposures reported through Victoria

The total number of flight exposures through the Victoria International Airport continues to climb, as the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported another three Sept. 3.

The first was a previously missed case from Aug. 19, when passengers on Swoop flight 425 from Victoria to Toronto may have been exposed to COVID-19. The most affected rows have not been specified.

The two others were between Kelowna and Victoria later in the month. On Aug. 26, passengers in rows 2 to 8 on WestJet flight 3119 from Kelowna were the most at risk of being exposed to the virus. On Aug. 29, those again in rows 2 to 8 on WestJet flight 3260 to Kelowna were the most at risk.

All affected passengers are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The three new cases bring August’s flight exposure total to 23 through Victoria, a nearly fourfold increase over July’s six and more than tenfold increase over March and June’s two. Previously, April held the monthly record at 17.

