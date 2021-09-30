Another two COVID-19 clusters reported in Greater Victoria schools

Deep Cove Elementary in North Saanich is one of the latest sites of a COVID-19 cluster in the region’s schools. (Black Press Media file photo)

A flurry of COVID-19 exposures in Greater Victoria schools, including two new clusters, were added to the Island Health website this week after the province announced it would resume reporting new cases publicly.

Deep Cove Elementary in North Saanich and Cloverdale Traditional Elementary in Victoria join four other schools in the region with active COVID-19 clusters. A cluster is described as when two or more cases are confirmed within a 14-day period, with evidence transmission occurred between the two.

At Deep Cove Elementary, students and staff who attended the school on Sept. 20 or 22 may have been exposed to the virus. At Cloverdale Traditional Elementary the possible exposure dates include Sept. 15 and 16, and Sept. 20 to 22. Those at a high risk of having come in contact with COVID-19 will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate.

The other current clusters are at Ecole Poirier in Sooke, Sir James Douglas Elementary in Victoria, Tillicum Elementary School in Saanich and Ecole Victor-Brodeur in Esquimalt.

Potential single-case exposures have also been reported at four other Greater Victoria schools. Students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Sept. 13, 14, 15, or 20 at Quadra Elementary and Sept. 22, 23, or 24 at Torquay Elementary. At Ecole Macaulay, potential exposure dates include Sept. 20 to 23, and at Gordon Head Middle School exposure dates include Sept. 22 to 24.

People are asked to continue to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

