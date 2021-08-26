Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens

A new crosswalk will go up on Dunford at Henry Eng Place

Anita Saikail stands at the intersection of Dunford Road and Henry Eng Place where a crosswalk will be installed, thanks to her letter to city council. The 62-year-old with diverse abilities finds crossing the street here dangerous and scary. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Crossing the street on Dunford Road is a fright for Anita Saikail. The busy road has no crosswalks and a lot of industrial neighbours. The nearest walkable intersection from her Good Neighbours day program is where Dunford meets Jacklin Road, and there’s no sidewalk to get to it.

“People don’t stop. They are too fast. It’s scary, right?” she says. Saikail, 62, has diverse abilities and usually walks with a cane or with someone’s arm to steady her.

She and other members at Good Neighbours – an activities group for adults with diverse abilities – walk regularly along Dunford. Others use canes, walkers or wheelchairs and a lot of them told Saikail they find the road difficult and unsafe.

The south side of the road where the group’s office is, is all industrial. The north side is residential, and that’s where the sidewalk is. So Saikail and others have to cross the street to get to the sidewalk, with no crosswalk.

“I hate the trucks. I’m scared for kids. I’m scared for myself,” she said.

So this summer, Saikail wrote a letter to the City of Langford.

She had some help with handwriting, which is a challenge for her, but did it all on her own. She explained the difficulty and danger, and asked for lights, sidewalks and crosswalks.

Engineering staff surveyed the street and recommended one crosswalk at Henry Eng Place and Dunford.

Council agreed, and voted yes to the plan. A city spokesperson said the work should be finished by mid to late September.

Saikail is thrilled at the positive response, and is watching every week for construction to begin.

CrosswalksLangfordTrafficWest Shore