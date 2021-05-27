Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

A higher court has tacked an extra 18 months onto the prison term of a man who abused his “intimate partner” after the Crown appealed a Surrey provincial court judge’s sentence.

David Welesley Somers was convicted in Surrey on Oct. 6, 2020 of 10 crimes involving repeated acts of violence against his partner and the judge sentenced him to eight years and nine months but reduced the aggregate sentence to four years and six months, less time served.

The Crown appealed that sentence, arguing it was “demonstrably unfit” on grounds it failed to take into account the severity of Somer’s crimes, which involved assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat, unlawful confinement, slapping the woman’s face and choking her.

The court heard he held a knife to her wrist and threatened to cut off her hand.

READ ALSO: Appeal court upholds Surrey judge’s finding that man on student visa sexually assaulted teen

The court also heard that by the time Somers was tried on these offences he already had 50 criminal convictions and spend most of his adult life – he was 35 at the time of this trial – going in and out of prison for robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and assaulting a peace officer.

“His parole had been revoked three times,” noted Justice Susan Griffin, of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, in her May 25 reasons for decision delivered via videoconference. “His longest sentence was six years for the robbery and weapons offences.”

The Crown prosecutor argued for a sentence of 13.5 years, reduced to nine or 10 for time served, while the defence argue for a sentence of 36 months and five days, less credit for time served, plus three years of probation.

“When abuse occurs in the complainant’s own home and family environment, the complainant’s sense of personal security can be totally destroyed,” Griffin noted in her reasons.

READ ALSO: Surrey hotel room stabber loses appeal of his conviction

The Surrey judge in passing his aggregate sentence ordered that Somers serve two years concurrent to his other crimes on an attempt to obstruct justice conviction. Griffin changed this to an 18-month consecutive sentence.

“In my view, a fit aggregate sentence given the circumstances of the respondent and his offences would be six years’ imprisonment, before credit for time served,” Griffin decided.

Appeal Court Justices David Frankel and Christopher Grauer concurred.

CourtSurrey

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure reported at Lambrick Secondary in Saanich

Just Posted

Students and staff who attended Lambrick Secondary School May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Lambrick Secondary in Saanich

Potential exposure dates are May 17 to 19

Sidney council approved a proposal for a nanobrewery in a new building being constructed on Third Street. Beacon Brewing Ltd. hopes to open its brewery and lounge by this August. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney serves up signal of support for downtown nanobrewery

Brewery and lounge target August opening date in new building on Third Street

Realtor Tammi Dimok says it’s become typical for a client to put in five to 10 offers before one is accepted, which is stressful for clients and their realtors. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Houses selling for $30K – $100K over asking the new normal, Sooke realtors say

‘There used to be an opportunity to negotiate. There’s no negotiation now.’

Residents can register to move in any manner for the 2021 version of Ride Don’t Hide Victoria, raising funds for area mental health programs. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Choose your adventure as Ride Don’t Hide Victoria takes its turn online

Funds raised go toward Greater Victoria mental wellness programs

The apartments at 342 Wale Rd. are almost ready for their first occupants. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Indigenous housing building in Colwood almost ready for occupancy

124 apartments for Indigenous families close to Galloping Goose, transit, shopping

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

Former Oceanside Generals standout Max Creighton is raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (PQB News file photo)
Former Vancouver Island junior hockey star focused on fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Max Creighton was unaware he had CF until 2019

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Greysen Miller is loving the response to his campaign for gates to be installed on the gaga ball pits at Chemainus Elementary School and others across the school district. (Photo by Robyn Plumsteel)
Donors go gaga for Vancouver Island youngster’s ball pit fundraiser

People get on board with Chemainus student’s idea to make wheelchair accessible

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Most Read