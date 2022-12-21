Arctic front brings icy cold air, halts transit across Greater Victoria

Buses remain stalled for second consecutive day as deep chill hits south Island

The signal says walk, but piles of icy snow say otherwise at the corner of Blanshard and Broughton in Victoria. Walking may be the only option for many residents as transit halted for a second consecutive day Dec. 21. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Buses remain idle Wednesday morning as deep cold sweeps over Greater Victoria with the predicted Arctic outflow hitting the region.

In the wake of significant snowfall, BC Transit alerted Greater Victoria riders that service would be halted until at least 8 a.m. Dec. 21.

“During this time, we will be sending out some test buses in an effort to assess road safety for our drivers and passengers,” the agency said in a statement.

Residents may see buses on select roads as BC Transit plans to send out test buses in an effort to assess road safety for drivers and passengers.

The expected Arctic front brought a cold air mass to the south coast with temperatures dipping 10 C below the seasonal norm with wind chill values approaching -20 C over the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions, according to Environment Canada.

It’s another snow day. More snowfall overnight left the roads very icy. We recommend staying home if you can. If you must go out, give yourself extra time and go slow. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) December 21, 2022

The deep cold is expected to continue into Thursday with snow and rain returning Friday.

Environment Canada reminds residents to dress warmly in layers and stay dry while covering as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite.

