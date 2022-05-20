The Canadian Armed Forces warns of increased air and water traffic during a weekend exercise at Rocky Point. (Google Maps)

Army search and rescue exercise in Metchosin includes helicopter, horses and humans

Military training at Rocky Point causes uptick in air, boat traffic

Residents can expect an uptick in traffic on land, air and sea this weekend near Rocky Point in Metchosin during a Canadian Armed Forces training operation.

The army is planning an exercise for May 21 and 22 that includes the use of all-terrain vehicles, horses, small pleasure boats, and a helicopter in its training area between Becher Bay and Pedder Bay.

Over the two days, a civilian helicopter will travel over and land at Rocky Point between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as it moves participants throughout the training area and over the coastline to and from Victoria Harbour. The helicopter will land several times at various locations throughout the training area.

The exercise also includes five small pleasure boats operating along the coastline demonstrating marine search and rescue techniques. The ATVs and horses will remain within the boundaries of Rocky Point.

