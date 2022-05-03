Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrest leads to charges laid against Langara College flasher

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act

Vancouver Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of indecent exposures at Langara College.

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act in relation to a March 27 incident. At the time of his arrest, Ram was wanted B.C.-wide for two unrelated indecent acts.

In a news release, police say Ram was arrested after being spotted near Main Street and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver on Sunday (May 1) without incident.

Last week, the VPD released images of a man who allegedly committed a number of indecent acts in and around Langara College.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.

READ MORE: ‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man in mental illness recovery, teenage foundation founder earn Island Health awards
Next story
Sidney Museum and Archives says goodbye to a trio of staff

Just Posted

Food bank demand is up in Greater Victoria, spurred largely by inflation and high gas prices. Pictured is the Goldstream Food Bank warehouse in November 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rise in food bank demand fueled by inflation, high gas prices in Greater Victoria

Marjike McDonald, the 16-year-old founder of Home is Where the Heart Is, receives her Island Health Community Service Award on May 3. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Man in mental illness recovery, teenage foundation founder earn Island Health awards

Adrian Bogdan, assistant director and archivist, Alyssa Gerwing, executive director, and Sydney Fuhrman, education and outreach coordinator, have already left or are leaving the Sidney Museum and Archives. (Amanda Cribdon Photography/Submitted)
Sidney Museum and Archives says goodbye to a trio of staff

Placemaking volunteers Adina Israel and Molly Rose work on the first mural of the Curbside Colour project at the intersection of Gonzales Avenue and Richmond Road. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Placemaking Network)
Curbside Colour paints joyful spaces on pavement of Victoria intersections