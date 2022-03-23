Arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Duncan’s Jesse Bennett and daughter Violet were reported missing on Jan. 24

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett. (RCMP Handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett. (RCMP Handout)

An arrest warrant for abduction has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who disappeared with his young daughter on Jan. 23.

As North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers continue to search for Jesse Bennett and his daughter Violet Bennett, investigators have now gathered enough evidence to recommend a criminal charge against him, said an RCMP press release.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued by a provincial court. Jesse is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

On Jan. 20, the Victoria Family Law Court set out a joint custody agreement and ordered Jesse to return Violet, 7, the same day to her mother, Roget Jade Hall.

On Jan. 23, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report from family that Jesse and Violet were missing from their home, located in the Cowichan Valley.

Jesse and Violet have not been seen since.

RELATED: North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP searching for missing father and daughter in possible custody dispute

Jesse is described as a white man, 36 years old, 5 foot 10, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly with a shaved head or wearing hat), and a beard.

Violet Bennett is a white girl, approximately four feet tall, weighing 50-60 lbs, with blue eyes and big naturally curly hair.

Investigators are continuing to communicate with Jesse’s family, they said, in hopes of furthering the investigation and ensuring Violet’s well being.

RELATED: New photos released in case of missing Cowichan Valley father and daughter

Jesse could be anywhere in Canada at this point, the RCMP press release said.

If you have any information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts, contact the police in your jurisdiction right away, or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

Previous story
First UN leadership training centre on West Coast lands at UVic
Next story
Victoria considering voluntary reconciliation tax for property owners

Just Posted

The University of Victoria announced the opening of the first United Nations leadership training centre on North America’s west coast on March 22. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
First UN leadership training centre on West Coast lands at UVic

Victoria council, meeting as committee of the whole, will consider a motion on a voluntary reconciliation tax. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria considering voluntary reconciliation tax for property owners

The draft of Sidney’s new climate action plans points to the municipality’s southeast near the municipal boundary with North Saanich as an area with high flooding risk through severe coastal storm surges caused by climate change. (Black Press Media file photo)
Coordinated effort needed for Sidney to reach ambitious climate change goals

Esquimalt has voted against an increased 2022 Victoria Police Department budget. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt rejects additional VicPD funding requests