Arsonist on the loose: Four suspicious fires unsolved in Sooke

RCMP say they have launched an investigation into a string of fires that have occurred in Sooke since Aug. 11.

The four fires were in a similar geographic area, all within walking distance from the downtown core. Each fire was reported in the late night or early morning.

“A pattern of suspicious fires has been established, and investigators are working to identify a suspect and, in turn, prevent further person-caused fires in our community,” said RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw.

The following fires are under investigation:

On Aug. 11, emergency services were called to an abandoned building structure fire on Eustace Road.

On Sept. 18, a second fire was discovered by police at the same Eustace Road property.

On Sept. 27, RCMP and Sooke Fire responded to a fire inside a derelict and abandoned vehicle at an abandoned residence on Townsend Road.

On Oct. 13, emergency services were called to a commercial building on Otter Point Road engulfed in flames. No power was connected to the building, and it is considered suspicious. A firefighter was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

“While each of these fires has involved unoccupied property, they still pose an obvious risk to the public and to the emergency services called to respond,” Shaw said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

