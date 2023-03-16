The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP

Assault on the ski hill: RCMP seeking witnesses following Mount Washington attack

The victim was wearing a video camera and managed to get a picture of the suspect

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March.

On March 8 at approximately 2 p.m., an individual who had been resting on the Whiskey Jack run reported that two males came down the hill and one of them hit his skis.

One of the men became upset, telling the victim to move along and then allegedly punched him in the face several times, then tackled him to the ground and head-butted him. The two men were last seen skiing down the hill.

The victim was wearing a video camera and managed to get a picture of the suspect before the assault occurred.

Investigators are looking to identify the man in the picture who is described as being between 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5’8 tall, having light coloured skin, and shoulder-length dirty blond hair, said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

The victim was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2023-3494.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Construction on 306 new long-term care beds in Colwood to start in 2025
Next story
Former Shuswap pharmacists charged with fraud, theft over alleged drug sales scheme

Just Posted

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the procurement process has started for a new long-term care facility to be built in Colwood, adding 306 new beds. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Construction on 306 new long-term care beds in Colwood to start in 2025

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017. File photo
Former Campbell River Devils Army president convicted of 2016 first-degree murder

B.C.’s police watchdog has found no offence was committed by Saanich police during a May 2022 encounter that left a man with Asperger’s Syndrome seriously injured. (Black Press Media file photo)
IIO clears Saanich police after man with Asperger’s injured, but called actions ‘close to the line’

Members of the Sooke Region Communities Health Network, Island Health, John Horgan and Adrian Dix break ground where the new centre will be located in Sooke on March 16, 2023. (Hollie Ferguson - Black Press Media)
VIDEO: New integrated health-care centre coming to Sooke

Pop-up banner image