Victoria police officers arrested an armed robbery suspect in the Centennial Square March 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Attempted knife-point robbery in downtown Victoria ends in arrest

Man demanded woman’s purse while holding a knife, according to VicPD

Police arrested a 25-year-old on Friday (March 4), after a woman reported a man attempting to take her purse at knife-point in downtown Victoria.

Officers responded to the reported robbery in the 1400-block of Government Street shortly before noon Friday. The woman told police the man was brandishing a knife and demanding her purse, according to the Victoria Police Department.

She said she screamed and was able to get away from the man uninjured, at which point he fled the area.

Officers got a description of the man from the woman and located a suspect just seven minutes later in Centennial Square. They arrested the 25-year-old and held him in custody until his bail hearing.

Police are recommending charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

