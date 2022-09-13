Kangaroos sit in the sunshine on the edge of a golf course in Nelson Bay, Australia, Sunday, June 13, 2022. A 77-year-old man has died after a rare fatal kangaroo attack in remote southwest Australia, police said on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Kangaroos sit in the sunshine on the edge of a golf course in Nelson Bay, Australia, Sunday, June 13, 2022. A 77-year-old man has died after a rare fatal kangaroo attack in remote southwest Australia, police said on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

Police believe the victim had been keeping the wild kangaroo as a pet

A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.

A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth.

It was believed he had been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said.

“The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the statement said.

The man died at the scene. Police are preparing a report for a coroner who will record an official cause to death.

Police believe the victim had been keeping the wild kangaroo as a pet. There are legal restrictions on keeping Australian native fauna as pets.

Western gray kangaroos are common in Australia’s southwest. They can weigh up to 54 kilograms (119 pounds) and stand 1.3 meters (4 feet 3 inches) tall.

The males can be aggressive and fight people with the same techniques as they use with each other. They use their short upper limbs to grapple with their opponent, use their muscular tails to take their body weight, then lash out with both their powerful clawed hind legs.

In 1936, William Cruickshank, 38, died in a hospital in Hillston in New South Wales state on the Australian east coast months after he’d been attacked by a kangaroo.

Cruickshank suffered extensive head injuries including a broken jaw as he attempted to rescue his two dogs from a large kangaroo, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported at the time.

RELATED: B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

AustraliaWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Research off Vancouver Island looks to uncover what makes megathrust earthquakes tick

Just Posted

A rendering of Starlight Developments’ proposal for a 1,600-unit rental project on Yates Street from Quadra to Cook streets. (Courtesy of Starlight Developments)
Victoria’s next council to decide Harris Green Village proposal’s future

A redevelopment proposal submitted to the District of Central Saanich suggests a combination of residential and retail units to take over the Sassy’s Restaurant site. (Credit: Finlayson Bonet Architecture)
Fresh redevelopment plans submitted for Central Saanich’s Sassy’s Restaurant site

Sidney is mourning the death of Clive Tanner (right), who along with his wife Christine, shaped Sidney’s downtown specifically and the community generally through their love of books. The couple started Tanner’s Books and Tanner represented the riding of Saanich North and the Islands for the B.C. Liberals between 1991 and 1996. (Black Press Media file photo)
Clive Tanner, former MLA and Sidney entrepreneur, dies at the age of 88

A map of the Kimta Connector, set to connect the E&N Regional Trail to the downtown core. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Kimta E&N cycling connector construction begins in Victoria