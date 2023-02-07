The Wayne Gretzky-autographed Indianapolis Racers jersey that was stolen from Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

The Wayne Gretzky-autographed Indianapolis Racers jersey that was stolen from Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop

Indianapolis Racers jersey worth about $10K

A valuable piece of the Great One’s hockey history has been stolen from a Kelowna retailer.

An autographed Wayne Gretzky jersey, from the brief stint he had with the Indianapolis Racers of the World Hockey Association, was snatched from Player’s Choice Sports on Cawston Avenue around 2a.m. on Feb. 7, when a lone suspect used a hammer to break the front window.

The jersey is valued at about $10,000. Gretzky played eight games for the Racers in the 1978-79 season, before being shipped to the Edmonton Oilers, who joined the NHL the following year after the dissolving of the WHA.

Also among the stolen items was about $20,000 worth of sports memorabilia cards.

RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect in a break-and-enter at Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

The suspect in a break-and-enter at Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

“A theft like this causes immense financial harm to a small local business in our community and the RCMP is going to use every investigational tool possible to find and arrest those responsible,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-6904.

READ MORE: The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower gets its name

READ MORE: Boyko has career night in Kelowna Rockets shutout

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownacrimehockeyNHLRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rare Pender Island habitat slated for ‘mega-mansions’ to become nature preserve
Next story
B.C. making National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid stat holiday

Just Posted

KELA_EKE Kingfisher Forest, named for its abundance of belted kingfishers, as seen from above. (Alex Harris/Raincoast Conservation Foundation)
Rare Pender Island habitat slated for ‘mega-mansions’ to become nature preserve

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Pat Bay Highway cleared after morning crash, vehicle fire

Saanich police say 35-year-old Daniel O’Malley has been found safe after he subject of a missing person alert. . (Courtesy of Saanich police)
UPDATE: Daniel O’Malley found safe

Sgt. Kirstin Stuart tests the waters at Willows Beach. The Oak Bay officer is among those who will take the plunge to support Special Olympics athletes during an event in Saanich Feb. 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Polar Plungers dive into fundraiser to get B.C. Special Olympians back in action

Pop-up banner image