(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

Warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains

Avalanche Canada is warning of a “considerable” risk across British Columbia’s south coast for parts of this week.

The agency warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains for Tuesday and Thursday.

It says recent storm slabs could likely be triggered by human activity in the area.

The forecaster cautioned those heading to the mountains to be wary of any signs of instability like “cracking, whumphing or recent avalanches as indicators to back off into lower-angle or less wind-loaded terrain.”

Over the weekend, the agency says loose dry and soft slab avalanches were set off.

Conditions are expected to slightly improve Wednesday before a return to “considerable” on Thursday.

—The Canadian Press

Avalanche

Previous story
Police release surveillance footage of suspects in North Vancouver shooting
Next story
Oak Bay student concert raises cash for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Just Posted

Kevin Harter, CEO of the Victoria Hospice Society, says the organization’s plan for a portion of the former Richmond elementary school site includes improvements to Bowker Creek. The Greater Victoria School District board voted this week for a bylaw that allows for the sale of the property to Hospice. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Greater Victoria school board approves land sale near Saanich school, creek

The Sitchanalth/Willows Shared Knowledge Project is a shared approach to developing a vision for this stretch of land and foreshore in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Songhees, Oak Bay embark on shared knowledge project for popular beach

The recent spring concert at Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay raised more than $1,000 for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. (Monterey Storm/Twitter)
Oak Bay student concert raises cash for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Island Health has a supply of Pfizer COVID-19 Paxlovid pills, one of two new therapeutic treatments being used for high-risk patients and people not fully vaccinated. The drug was approved by Health Canada on Jan. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Pfizer)
New COVID therapies make a world of difference for Island Health patients