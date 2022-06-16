A case of notifiable avian influenza has been confirmed within the Regional District of Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

A case of notifiable avian influenza has been confirmed within the Regional District of Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Avian flu confirmed in backyard poultry operation in Regional District of Nanaimo

B.C. Animal Health Centre confirms case, says officials responding

A case of the bird flu has been confirmed at a facility in the Regional District of Nanaimo.

In a public notice today, June 16, the RDN announced a positive case of notifiable avian influenza had been confirmed at a backyard poultry premises on Wednesday, June 15. The B.C. Animal Health Centre confirmed the case and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food are enacting response measures, the notice stated.

“Notifiable avian influenza is a reportable disease under the Health of Animals Act,” noted the regional district. “All cases must be reported to the CFIA. Bird owners are legally responsible to notify authorities of serious bird diseases such as bird flu. Do not take sick birds off the property. If a flock is suffering from any unexplained clinical signs or increased mortality, bird owners should contact a professional for help and sampling.”

To get help or report unexplained poultry sickness or death, contact a veterinarian or the Canadian Food Inspection Agency office in Parksville at 250-248-4772.

For more information the disease and response, go to shorturl.at/fpuHT.

