B.C. air quality advisories in place for North Peace region, Fort Nelson

Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of northeastern British Columbia.

Special air quality advisories are in place for the North Peace region and Fort Nelson, B.C.

The weather service says wildfire smoke can be harmful and everyone should try and find a place where they can get clean, cool air.

More than 29,000 Albertans have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days due to dozens of wildfires.

Two out-of-control fires are also burning in northeastern British Columbia.

Evacuation orders or alerts remain in place for much of the areas surrounding the Red Creek and Boundary Lake fires, about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.

The government is warning, however, that a return to hot and dry conditions is expected and that fires can reignite even after several days of light rain. There were roughly 90 active wildfires burning as of Monday evening, with 25 listed as out of control.

The provincial government has announced one-time payments worth $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child will be available as early as today for those forced to spend at least seven straight days away from home.

Premier Danielle Smith says military personnel will be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.

