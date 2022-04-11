B.C. announces $5.34 million to combat violence against Indigenous women

The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres has been tasked with distributing a new provincial fund to increase safety in Indigenous communities.
The $5.34-million fund was announced Monday (April 11), with the promise to combat violence against Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S people.
Eligible projects may include support for hosting community safety planning sessions, culturally appropriate safety training, and healing and cultural supports.
The fund is in direct response to recommendations made in the National Inquiry in Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls final report.
— Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) April 11, 2022
