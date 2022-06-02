Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. has recalled some of its live spot prawns sold in various parts of Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. has recalled some of its live spot prawns sold in various parts of Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.-based seafood supplier recalls some live spot prawns over norovirus risk

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. product numbers AJ200-021, CA001-1532, CA001-1540 shouldn’t be consumed

A B.C.-based international seafood supplier is warning consumers not to eat a number of its products that could be contaminated with norovirus.

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. issued the recall May 31, saying it impacts products with the codes AJ200-021, CA001-1532 and CA001-1540. It says the products have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, and may have been distributed to other provinces or territories.

Health Canada says people with norovirus usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours. These can include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

Most people feel better with a day or two and have no lasting health effects, according to Health Canada. But it says anyone who believes they are becoming sick from consuming the prawns should contact their doctor. Anyone who does fall ill is advised to consume plenty of liquids.

Health Canada says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

READ ALSO: Health Canada recalls certain B.C. oysters due to norovirus contamination

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaFoodHealth

Previous story
Aggressive black bear charges toward hiker at Langford area park
Next story
Race affected care for B.C. man who killed himself after visiting Regina hospital: family

Just Posted

The public is being warned about an aggressive black bear that was in Mount Wells Regional Park on June 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Aggressive black bear charges toward hiker at Langford area park

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are conducting a number of major crime investigation, including an historical sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims, and an overdose death in Sidney. (Black Press Media File)
Historical sexual assault investigation by Sidney/North Saanich RCMP a lengthy process

The Pacific Centre Family Service Association’s Centre for Well-Being in Colwood is seen in this file photo. The centre has been renovated. (Black Press Media File Photo)
New Westshore Community Health Centre opens as thousands without family doctor

Players from Canada and Spain run onto the field during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium in April. Rugby Canada is combining the women’s and men’s tournaments at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver starting in 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)
Women’s sevens rugby event shifts from Langford to Vancouver for 2023