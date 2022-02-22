B.C. moving to a community hub model for those with autism and other support needs will cost $172 million over three years. Participants at an event outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 9 that called for the province to end its planned phase-out of individualized autism funding. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

B.C. moving to a community hub model for those with autism and other support needs will cost $172 million over three years. Participants at an event outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 9 that called for the province to end its planned phase-out of individualized autism funding. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

B.C. Budget: Transition to controversial autism funding model to cost $172M

Province says funding to help cover costs of essential medical equipment, transition

Moving away from individualized funding model for families with neurodiverse children will cost $172 million over three years as B.C. transitions to delivering services through a “needs-based” community hub model.

It’s a system-change that’s brought parents of kids with autism, advocates and the official opposition to a protest outside the B.C. Legislature recently, but it’s also one that the government claims will be more accessible for families across the province.

The $172 million figure was laid out in B.C.’s 2022 budget, released Tuesday (Feb. 22).

The majority of that ($114 million) is aimed towards starting the transition to the needs-based system. The budget states this shift, starting on April 1 of this year, includes fully covering the cost of the essential medical equipment and supplies, such as wheelchairs.

The other $58 million is allocated for increasing costs associated with the expected growing demand among children and youth who have support needs.

Services for youth with autism and other support needs will be run out of what the government calls family connection centres. Those sites will open in the Northwest and Central Okanagan regions in 2023, and they’ll serve as pilot programs that will inform provincewide implementation when it begins in 2024.

“These will offer accessible and inclusive services through a community agency to all families, regardless of whether they have a diagnosis, based on their child’s unique needs,” the budget states. B.C. has touted the new system not requiring a medical diagnosis as one of its strong points.

Continued consultation with families, service providers and Indigenous communities will “ensure a smooth transition for all families,” according to the budget. At a recent protest against the system change, parents told Black Press Media that consultation so far has been lacking, and has felt like a one-way conversation where the province has just said what it’s doing rather than listening to concerns.

READ: Parents, opposition scorn province over autism funding model at rally in Victoria

READ: Advocates raise concerns as B.C. moves to new support model for children with disabilities

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiabudget

Previous story
B.C. BUDGET: Deficits to rise as COVID-19, rebuilding costs continue
Next story
Plan would see Langford borrow initial $46 million for Centre Mountain water, road connection

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man died in Saanich during a police interaction on Feb. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death in Saanich spurs police watchdog investigation

The UVic Vikes raised $29,000 with this year’s Shoot for the Cure. (Courtesy of UVic)
UVic Vikes raise $29,000 to fight cancer, smashing last year’s fundraiser record

Peninsula Panthers Captain Riley Braun (left) used Friday's 5-3 victory over the Kerry Park Islanders to set a new league record for a single season. He first tied, then broke the previous record of 118 points a season to finish on top of Vancouver Jsland Junior Hockey League scoring with 120 points. (Christian J. Stewart Photography/Submitted)
Peninsula Panther captain Riley Braun sets new league scoring record

A Feb. 26 concert in Victoria dedicated to legendary violinist Jeanne Lamon, who died last year, features a deeply personal program curated by her partner, Christina Mahler. (Courtesy of Victoria Baroque)
Victoria concert recognizes late legendary Canadian violinist Jeanne Lamon