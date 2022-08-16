Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

B.C. child OK after nearly being yanked out ground-floor window in abduction attempt

Abbotsford Police investigating Aug. 15 evening incident

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15) in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Police said an unknown man broke into a residence just before 9 p.m. and attempted to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries, police said.

Multiple APD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence following the incident.

The APD major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

The APD said they are releasing the information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

abbotsfordBreaking NewscrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Metchosin man’s death due to prison allowing inmates to escape, daughters allege
Next story
PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars

Just Posted

Drivers headed into Victoria on the Trans-Canada Highway face a detour after a Wednesday morning crash near Tillicum Road. (Black Press Media photo)
Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A pair of baby birds remain in care after the two nestling house finches were found alone on the ground beside a deceased sibling. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria wildlife volunteers celebrate pair of bird releases

The RAD Recreation Adapted Society is soon to become even more accessible thanks to its first gear shed, opening spring 2023 at Langford Lake thanks to the support of the City of Langford. (Courtesy RAD Recreation Adapted Society)
That’s RAD: Langford non-profit making the great outdoors accessible

Saanich council moves forward on the WSANEC Leadership Council’s request to restore the traditional Indigenous name of PKOLS to Mount Douglas Park. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Reclaim the name: Saanich park to return to its Indigenous title, PKOLS