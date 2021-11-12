B.C. counts 23 more COVID-19 deaths for Thursday, Friday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives seasonal influenza vaccination, Oct. 18, 2021. The health ministry is urging every adult to get a free flu shot from a local pharmacy as it prepares for booster third doses of COVID-19 vaccine this winter. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s death rate from COVID-19 continues high even as new cases continue to decline, with 23 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Nov. 11 and 12.

Public health teams recorded an additional 473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 4,265 active infections province-wide. As of Friday there are 384 people in B.C. hospitals with active infections, down from 404 on Wednesday, with 124 of them in intensive care, up from 117 on Wednesday.

The latest total of cases comes from 15,230 new tests reported Friday, as the health ministry’s contact tracing efforts have ramped up to track infections, with hotspots in Northern Health, Interior Health and the eastern Fraser Valley.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

