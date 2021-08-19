FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

B.C. COVID-19 case counts keep climbing: 689 new infections and 2 new deaths

82.9 per cent of British Columbians have at least one dose, 74 per cent are fully vaccinated

B.C.’s case count continues to climb with 689 new infections and two new deaths reported Thursday, Aug. 19.

RELATED: B.C. reports 553 new COVID cases, 1 death as new outbreak declared at Site C

Interior Health still leads the province with 278 new infections, followed by Fraser Health with 219, Vancouver Coastal with 123, Island Health with 42, and Northern Health with 27. The two new deaths occurred in Interior Health and Northern Health.

Hospitalizations have also increased. Of the 5,982 active cases in B.C., 121 individuals are in hospital with 56 in intensive care.

There is one new outbreak at the Heritage Village long-term care facility in the Fraser Health region. The outbreak at Discovery Harbour long-term care facility in the Island Health region has been declared over. There are now 11 active outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province.

As cases continue to increase, vaccination rates remain stalled around 82.9 per cent with at least one dose and 74 percent are fully vaccinated.

A recent report from the B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group says B.C. will need to increase vaccination rates to 90 per cent and enact increased COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid a record surge of new infections in the fall.

RELATED: Experts warn B.C. on track to exceed record highs of new COVID-19 infections come fall

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn
Next story
Victoria police make gunpoint arrest Thursday morning

Just Posted

Jessica Tuomela (left) and her race guide, Marianne Hogan, at a Triathalon event in Spain in June 2021. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Tuomela)
Saanich triathlete leaves Saturday for Tokyo Paralympics

Victoria teen Sarah Walker at Camp Ignite, a mentorship program designed to give girls in Grades 11 and 12 an insight into pursuing firefighting as a career. (Megan Sabel photo)
Camp Ignite fans flames of potential career for Victoria teen

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint outside a Pandora Avenue grocery store on Thursday morning after he reportedly threatened another man while showing a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police make gunpoint arrest Thursday morning

COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health service area, Aug. 8-14, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Western Communities the capital region’s current COVID-19 per capita hotspot