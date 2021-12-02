Floor markers at Island Health COVID-19 testing clinic in Nanaimo. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Floor markers at Island Health COVID-19 testing clinic in Nanaimo. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

Hospitalization declining, 5 more deaths recorded

B.C. public health teams have recorded another 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Dec. 2, with five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 2,345 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are 284 people in hospital as of Thursday, down from 301 on Wednesday, and 97 people in intensive care, down by one. There are a total of 3,020 active cases province-wide, most of them recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, with only five active, including at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver and Laurier Manor, an assisted living shelter in Prince George. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say the improvement in infection control is a result of strict vaccination requirements for staff and visitors, and deployment of booster shots for seniors whose immune systems are not a strong as younger people.

From Nov. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.9% of cases, out of the 12 per cent of B.C. adults and teens who are not yet vaccinated. From Nov. 17-30, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreaks decline at hospitals, senior homes

RELATED: Longer interval between shots can increase immunity

New and active cases by health region for Dec. 2:

• 90 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,003 active

• 48 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 485 active

• 101 new cases in Interior Health, 578 active

• 40 new cases in Northern Health, 351 active

• 88 new cases in Island Health, 602 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Series of storms caused ‘dramatic changes’ to runs at southern B.C. ski hill
Next story
Relief for B.C. as weather warnings lifted; flood warnings and evacuations remain

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie (left) will take over from soon-to-retire Chief Const. Scott Green at the beginning of February, the police board announced on Dec. 2. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich Police Board promotes from within to find new chief constable

At more than nine metres wide, the enlarged Colwood Star can be seen from afar, now that it is remounted on the back of Dwayne Gordon and Leah Moreau’s Triangle Mountain home. (Photo Courtesy of Chris Gordon)
Scaled-up Colwood star shines down on city for second year

Flooding and bank instability has closed the Malahat past West Shore Parkway Nov. 15. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)
Long-term Malahat flood repair in design stages, cost unknown: Transportation Ministry

Greater Victoria residents are encouraged to light up their properties with holiday decorations this month, and to enter into the Light up the City contest though vicnews.com/contests, with the top-voted displays earning prizes from Helijet International, Peninsula Co-op, and other local sponsors. Pictured is a display from the 2020 contest. (Photo Courtesy of Greater Victoria Festival Society)
Light Up The City holiday decoration contest returns to Greater Victoria