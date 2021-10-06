B.C. COVID-19 infections rise, 752 confirmed Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Victoria Conference Centre is being used for virus testing appointments, Oct. 6, 2021. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

B.C. public health teams reported another 752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from fewer than 600 Tuesday, with nine additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hospital cases are up by five to 350, with 136 of those patients in intensive care as of Oct. 6, down by eight from Tuesday. Five of the deaths recorded Oct. 6 were in the Fraser Health region, three in Vancouver Coastal and one on Vancouver Island.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s latest results show combinations of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have provided good protection, although some vaccines and combinations have not been recognized by some countries for border entry.

“We are now actively working with Health Canada and will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada to make sure Canada has a single internationally recognized vaccine passport that includes the recognition of these combinations,” Henry said at a briefing in Victoria Oct. 5.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday the province has identified 165,000 higher-risk people for booster third shots starting this week, including seniors in care facilities.

One new health care facility outbreak was reported at Mission Memorial Hospital. Outbreaks at the Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops and Louis Brier Home and Hospital in Vancouver have been declared over, for a total of 18 active outbreaks at senior care and acute care facilities in B.C.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases for Oct. 6 by region are:

• 297 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,349 active

• 85 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 824 active

• 164 new cases in Interior Health, 1,142 active

• 130 new cases in Northern Health, 829 active

• 76 new cases in Island Health, 743 active

