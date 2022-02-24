COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

B.C. COVID hospitalizations continue to drop, nine new deaths reported

597 new cases were reported Thursday, Feb. 24

In the past 24 hours, nine more British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

Four of the deaths occurred in Fraser Health, two in Interior Health, two in Northern Health and one in Fraser Health.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline, reaching the lowest level in six weeks. There are 612 people in hospital with COVID-19, 102 of whom are in intensive care. The number of people in hospital dropped by 41 since Wednesday (Feb. 23) and the number of people in ICU dropped by six.

Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications with the virus.

Across B.C., 597 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 194 in Interior Health, 118 in Fraser Health, 113 in Island Health, 108 in Northern Health and 64 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

